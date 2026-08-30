Commanders Announce 34 Roster Cuts

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Washington Commanders officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Commanders Helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. LB Krys Barnes
  2. OLB Boogie Basham
  3. S Joshuah Bledsoe
  4. WR Jaden Bradley
  5. G/T Daniel Brunskill
  6. TE Lawrence Cager
  7. DT Byron Cowart
  8. CB Fred Davis II
  9. C/G Julian Good-Jones
  10. CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
  11. QB Sam Hartman
  12. RB Robert Henry Jr.
  13. C Trey Hill
  14. DT Maurice Hurst II
  15. LB Curtis Jacobs
  16. WR Van Jefferson
  17. OLB D.J. Johnson
  18. S Quindell Johnson
  19. WR Jacoby Jones
  20. LB Ale Kaho
  21. S Qwuanrezz Knight Sr.
  22. DT Jeffrey M’Ba
  23. OLB T.J. Maguranyanga
  24. TE Tre’ McKitty
  25. TE Quentin Moore
  26. CB Fabian Moreau
  27. WR Nick Nash
  28. T Nicholas Petit-Frere
  29. RB Craig Reynolds
  30. CB Darius Rush
  31. G Max Scharping
  32. T Trent Scott
  33. DT Shy Tuttle
  34. CB Car’lin Vigers

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. CB Trey Amos
  2. RB Jeremy McNichols

Placed on Reserve/PUP

  1. DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

Jefferson, 30, was drafted by the Rams in the second round out of Florida in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was later traded to the Falcons in 2023 at the deadline.

Jefferson played out the final year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year contract with the Steelers. The Titans signed him to a one-year deal in March of last year. 

Jefferson signed with Washington for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Jefferson appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 29 receptions on 52 targets for 350 yards (12.1 YPC) and one touchdown. 

Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply