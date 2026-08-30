Commanders Announce 34 Roster Cuts

The Washington Commanders officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts:
- LB Krys Barnes
- OLB Boogie Basham
- S Joshuah Bledsoe
- WR Jaden Bradley
- G/T Daniel Brunskill
- TE Lawrence Cager
- DT Byron Cowart
- CB Fred Davis II
- C/G Julian Good-Jones
- CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
- QB Sam Hartman
- RB Robert Henry Jr.
- C Trey Hill
- DT Maurice Hurst II
- LB Curtis Jacobs
- WR Van Jefferson
- OLB D.J. Johnson
- S Quindell Johnson
- WR Jacoby Jones
- LB Ale Kaho
- S Qwuanrezz Knight Sr.
- DT Jeffrey M’Ba
- OLB T.J. Maguranyanga
- TE Tre’ McKitty
- TE Quentin Moore
- CB Fabian Moreau
- WR Nick Nash
- T Nicholas Petit-Frere
- RB Craig Reynolds
- CB Darius Rush
- G Max Scharping
- T Trent Scott
- DT Shy Tuttle
- CB Car’lin Vigers
Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)
- CB Trey Amos
- RB Jeremy McNichols
Placed on Reserve/PUP
- DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
Jefferson, 30, was drafted by the Rams in the second round out of Florida in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was later traded to the Falcons in 2023 at the deadline.
Jefferson played out the final year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year contract with the Steelers. The Titans signed him to a one-year deal in March of last year.
Jefferson signed with Washington for the 2026 season.
In 2025, Jefferson appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 29 receptions on 52 targets for 350 yards (12.1 YPC) and one touchdown.
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