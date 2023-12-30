Commanders Announce Eight Roster Moves

The Commanders announced eight roster moves on Saturday, placing S Percy Butler, C Tyler Larsen, and OT Charles Leno Jr. on injured reserve.
The team also signed LS Tucker Addington, T Alex Akingbulu, and QB Jake Fromm from the practice squad to the active roster.
They also elevated S Sean Chandler and CB Nick Whiteside II from the practice squad.
Leno, 32, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out his four-year, $2,266,512 rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38 million extension in 2017.
He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $8.9 million in 2021 when the Bears designated him a June 1 cut in the offseason.
From there, Washington signed Leno to a one-year, $5 million deal for the 2021 season and then signed a three-year, $37.5 million extension in 2022. He recently restructured his deal with the team back in September.
In 2023, Leno appeared in and started 13 games for the Commanders at left tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!