Commanders Announce Eight Roster Moves

The Commanders announced eight roster moves on Saturday, placing S Percy Butler, C Tyler Larsen, and OT Charles Leno Jr. on injured reserve.

The team also signed LS Tucker Addington, T Alex Akingbulu, and QB Jake Fromm from the practice squad to the active roster.

They also elevated S Sean Chandler and CB Nick Whiteside II from the practice squad.

Leno, 32, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out his four-year, $2,266,512 rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38 million extension in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $8.9 million in 2021 when the Bears designated him a June 1 cut in the offseason.

From there, Washington signed Leno to a one-year, $5 million deal for the 2021 season and then signed a three-year, $37.5 million extension in 2022. He recently restructured his deal with the team back in September.

In 2023, Leno appeared in and started 13 games for the Commanders at left tackle.