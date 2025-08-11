Commanders Announce Eight Roster Moves Today

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed CB Essang Bassey, CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. and LB Duke Riley to contracts.

In correspondence, the Commanders have released DE Viliami Fehoko Jr., CB Allan George and LB Dominique Hampton. Washington has also placed OT Lucas Niang and CB Kevon Seymour on injured reserve.

Hamilton, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two years with the Raiders.

The Raiders waived him at the start of the 2018 season and he was claimed off of waivers by the Giants and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2019. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2020 and later caught on with the Cardinals prior to the 2021 season.

Hamilton spent the first three weeks of the season on Arizona’s practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for select games.

He re-signed with the Cardinals on two consecutive one-year deals and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with Atlanta.

In 2024, Hamilton appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and recorded seven total tackles.