Commanders Announce Five Coaching Changes

The Washington Commanders announced five coaching moves on Tuesday as part of Ron Rivera’s 2023 staff.

The full list includes:

Tavita Pritchard , QBs coach

, QBs coach Ken Zampese , senior offensive advisor/game management

, senior offensive advisor/game management Brent Vieselmeyer, defensive backs coach

defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers, senior defensive assistant/safeties

senior defensive assistant/safeties Christian Garcia, assistant defensive backs/nickels coach

Zampese, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as an offensive assistant back in 1998. Since then, he worked for the Packers and Rams before the Bengals hired him as their quarterbacks coach in 2003.

The Bengals promoted Zampese to offensive coordinator for the 2016 season. However, he was fired as offensive coordinator a few weeks into the 2017 season.

From there, Zampese joined the Browns as their QB coach for the 2018 season. He took the same position with Washington in 2020.