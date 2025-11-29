Commanders Announce Five Moves, Activate S Will Harris

The Washington Commanders announced Saturday that they’ve made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 13 game.

The full list includes:

Commanders activated S Will Harris from injured reserve

from injured reserve Commanders signed LS Zach Triner to their practice squad

to their practice squad Commanders elevated LS Zach Triner and DE T.J. Maguranyanga to their active roster

and DE to their active roster Commanders placed the WR Ja’Corey Brooks on the practice squad injured list

Harris has been out since the third week of September with an ankle injury.

Harris, 29, was the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Lions out of Boston College in 2019. Detroit elected to trade up with the Vikings to draft him and exchanged the No. 88 and No. 204 picks for him.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $3,472,248 rookie contract including a $952,248 signing bonus, and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with Detroit.

Harris signed with the Falcons back in May but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Saints for the 2024 season. He made a base salary of $1.125 million last year.

The Commanders signed Harris to a two-year, $8 million contract ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Harris has appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded 11 total tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.