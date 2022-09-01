Commanders Announce Four Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced four roster moves on Thursday, including re-signing LB David Mayo and placing TE Curtis Hodges on injured reserve.

We've made the following roster moves: – Signed LBs David Mayo and Jon Bostic

– Placed RB Brian Robinson Jr. on the the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List

– Placed TE Curtis Hodges on the Reserve/Injured List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 1, 2022

They also officially re-signed LB Jon Bostic and placed third-round RB Brian Robinson on the non-football injury list.

Robinson, 23, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 55 games and recorded 545 rushing attempts for 2,704 yards (5.0 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 52 receptions for 446 yards (8.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Bostic, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. After two years in Chicago, the Bears dealt him to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick that later became S Jordan Lucas.

However, the Patriots elected to trade Bostic to the Lions for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2017. Bostic played out the final year of his four-year, $3.941 million rookie contract before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2017.

From there, Bostic agreed to a two-year contract with the Steelers in 2018 but was released during the 2019 offseason. Bostic caught on with Washington in May and re-signed on a two-year deal the following offseason. He was allowed to walk as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Bostic appeared in four games for Washington and recorded 22 total tackles with no sacks or interceptions.