Commanders Announce Three Roster Moves

The Commanders announced three roster moves on Saturday, including elevating WR Alex Erickson from the practice squad.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Elevated WR Alex Erickson from the practice squad

— Signed DT David Bada to the practice squad

— Released CB Troy Apke from the practice squad — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 26, 2022

The team is also signing DT David Bada to the practice squad and releasing CB Troy Apke in order to open up this spot.

Erickson, 30, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent this past March. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted in September.

He joined the Commanders back in May of 2022.

In 2021, Erickson appeared in all 17 games and recorded three receptions for 55 (18.3 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 57 yards as a punt return specialist and 204 yards on kickoff returns.