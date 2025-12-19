Commanders Call Up TE Lawrence Cager For Week 16

The Washington Commanders officially elevated TE Lawrence Cager from their practice squad on Friday.

Cager, 28, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in April of 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed to the practice squad.

Cager spent the 2020 season bouncing between the Jets practice squad and the active roster. He then spent training camp with the Jets but the team cut him before the season began and had a brief stint with the Browns. He returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

The Giants signed him to their practice squad and he was promoted to the active roster later in the 2022 season before coming back on a one-year deal for 2023. Cager joined the Commanders last year and has been on and off of their roster.

In 2023, Cager appeared in 11 games for the Giants and caught four passes for 36 yards and one touchdown.