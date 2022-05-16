Commanders Claim OL Drew Himmelman, Waive G Zack Bailey

Doug Kyed reports that the Washington Commanders are claiming OL Drew Himmelman off of waivers from the Denver Broncos. The team is also waiving G Zack Bailey in a corresponding move.

Himmelman, 26, went undrafted out of Illinois State back in 2021 and caught on with Denver, receiving the largest contract among the Broncos’ undrafted free agents last year.

He was waived coming out of training camp but was then added to the team’s practice squad before being waived by the team once again this offseason.

Himmelman is one of the tallest players in the NFL standing at 6’10 and is yet to appear in an NFL game.