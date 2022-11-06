Commanders Could Sell For Between $5-$6 Billion?

Earlier this week, the Commanders announced that owner Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore options for selling the team.

It remains to be clear whether Snyder is looking to sell the franchise or just a piece of the team. However, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that there’s a “growing sentiment” around the league that the entire team will be up for sale.

A source who’s familiar with the bidding process tells Jones that the Commanders could end up selling for between $5-$6 billion when all is said and done.

One aspect worth watching is that the Commanders need a new stadium. Jones explains that funds will obviously be needed for the project and this alone could significantly reduce the sale price of the franchise.

A separate source who spoke with Jones wondered if Snyder could be doing this to buy some time and take some heat off with the growing number of controversies and investigations surrounding the team.

As for potential candidates to purchase the team, Jones mentions Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wholesale mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, media mogul Byron Allen and private equity investor Joshua Harris.

We’ll have more regarding the Commanders potential sale as the news is available.