Commanders Cut K Matt Gay

The Washington Commanders announced that they have released K Matt Gay.

He had two misses in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins in Spain, including the potential game-winner, although it was from beyond 50 yards.

Washington had signed Gay this offseason after he was abruptly let go by the Colts.

Gay, 31, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round out of Utah in 2019. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.8 million deal when Tampa Bay waived him coming out of camp.

Gay signed on to the Colts practice squad, but the Rams signed him off of Indianapolis’ practice squad back in November of 2020. He returned to the team on a restricted free agent deal in 2022.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he returned to the Colts on a four-year, $22.5 million deal, the highest free agent deal for a kicker at the time.

Gay was due base salaries of $4.75 million in each of the final two years of his deal when the Colts let him go this past offseason. He quickly signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $4.25 million deal with the Commanders.

In 2025, Gay has appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and made 13 of 19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) and 22 of 22 extra points.