Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong Out For Season With Knee Injury

Commanders HC Dan Quinn announced on Monday that DE Dorance Armstrong will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per Nick Jhabvala.

It’s a big blow for Washington as Armstrong had been the team’s best edge rusher by some margin. Expect the team to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Josina Anderson previously reported Armstrong would be out indefinitely and was seeking a second opinion on his knee injury.

Armstrong, 28, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He finished his four-year, $3.12 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to an extension with the Cowboys in 2022.

From there, he signed a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with the Commanders in 2024.

In 2025, Armstrong appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.

We’ll have more on Armstrong as the news is available.