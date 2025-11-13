Commanders Designate DE Drake Jackson To Return From IR

The Washington Commanders announced they have designated DE Drake Jackson to return from injured reserve.

Additionally, the Commanders designated CB Jonathan Jones to return from injured reserve. They will have 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or they will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Jackson, 24, was a second-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter at USC and a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior.

Jackson was entering the final year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract and but was waived in May. He signed to Washington’s active roster in October 2025.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense.