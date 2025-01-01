Commanders Designate RB Austin Ekeler To Return

The Washington Commanders announced they have designated RB Austin Ekeler to return from injured reserve.

We have opened the 21-day practice window for RB Austin Ekeler pic.twitter.com/7OIUY28TLR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2025

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Ekeler, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the Commanders.

In 2024, Ekeler has appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and rushed for 355 yards on 74 carries (4.8 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 33 receptions on 39 targets for 346 yards.