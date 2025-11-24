Commanders Designate WR Noah Brown To Return

The Washington Commanders announced they have designated WR Noah Brown to return from injured reserve.
This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He’s been battling a groin injury that has kept him out most of this season.
Brown, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.
Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans and re-signed on another one-year pact for 2024.
He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Commanders, quickly earning a promotion to the active roster. Washington brought him back on a one-year deal for 2025.
In 2025, Brown has appeared in two games for the Commanders and caught three passes on seven targets for 36 yards.
