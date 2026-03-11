Commanders Didn’t Tender RFA RB Chris Rodriguez

The Washington Commanders did not tender restricted free agent RB Chris Rodriguez, per Ben Standig.

The team could still bring him back on another deal but the lowest tender would have been $3.5 million.

Running back has come up as a spot Washington wants to upgrade.

Rodriguez, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Commanders out of Kentucky in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract through 2026.

Washington waived him after training camp but he caught back on the practice squad. He was waived after being elected to the active roster three times and re-signed to the active roster.

Rodriguez returned in 2025 as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2025, Rodriguez appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and rushed 112 times for 500 yards (4.5 YPC) and six touchdowns to go along with three catches on four targets for 30 yards.