Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

According to Ian Rapoport, Commanders second-round DT Phidarian Mathis has a torn meniscus and will need season-ending surgery to repair it.
Mathis went down in Washington’s Week 1 win against the Jaguars and the team immediately sounded pessimistic about his outlook.
Expect the Commanders to place Mathis on injured reserve in the coming days.
Mathis, 24, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2021. The Commanders used the No. 47 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year $7,506,373 contract that includes a $2,639,180 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, Mathis appeared in 55 games and made 20 starts, recording 165 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!