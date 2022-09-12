Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

According to Ian Rapoport, Commanders second-round DT Phidarian Mathis has a torn meniscus and will need season-ending surgery to repair it.

Mathis went down in Washington’s Week 1 win against the Jaguars and the team immediately sounded pessimistic about his outlook.

Expect the Commanders to place Mathis on injured reserve in the coming days.

Mathis, 24, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2021. The Commanders used the No. 47 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $7,506,373 contract that includes a $2,639,180 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Mathis appeared in 55 games and made 20 starts, recording 165 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.