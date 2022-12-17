Commanders Elevate G Wes Martin

The Commanders announced on Saturday that they are elevating G Wes Martin for Week 15. The team has also cleared DL Efe Obada to play following a finger injury.

We have made multiple roster moves:

–Elevated G Wes Martin from the practice squad

–DL Efe Obada has been upgraded and been cleared to play. Obada was previously listed as questionable with a finger injury. pic.twitter.com/RKdV3affqN — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 17, 2022

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year.

In 2022, Martin has appeared in two games for the Commanders.