Commanders Elevate G Wes Martin

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Commanders announced on Saturday that they are elevating G Wes Martin for Week 15. The team has also cleared DL Efe Obada to play following a finger injury.

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad. 

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year.

In 2022, Martin has appeared in two games for the Commanders.

