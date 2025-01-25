Commanders Elevating CB Kevon Seymour & DT Carl Davis

The Commanders announced the elevation of CB Kevon Seymour and DT Carl Davis for their upcoming matchup with the Eagles.

We have elevated CB Kevon Seymour and DT Carl Davis from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/bb5YyFrSOD — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 25, 2025

Seymour, 30, is a former sixth-round pick out of USC by the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2.44 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $540,000 in 2017 when the Bills traded him to the Panthers.

Seymour spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve for the Panthers before he was waived the following year. The Eagles signed him during the 2020 season and brought him back on a futures contract.

From there, the Eagles released Seymour coming out of the preseason and he eventually returned to Baltimore. The Ravens re-signed him in 2023 and he had multiple stints on their practice squad throughout the season before releasing him in November.

Seymour caught on with the Commanders in mid-September.

In 2024, Seymour appeared in two games for the Commanders and recorded one tackle.