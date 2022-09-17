Commanders Elevating G Wes Martin & DT Benning Potoa’e For Week 2

The Washington Commanders announced on Tuesday that they are elevating two players from the practice squad to the active roster in G Wes Martin and DT Benning Potoa’e.

We have made multiple roster moves:

–Elevated G Wes Martin and DT Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad

–DT Jonathan Allen (groin) added to the game status report as questionable pic.twitter.com/efD8WZax2W — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2022

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year.

In 2021, Martin appeared in seven games and made one start for the Giants.