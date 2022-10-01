Commanders Elevating OL Wes Martin, Placing OL Wes Schweitzer On IR

The Commanders announced on Saturday that they have elevated OL Wes Martin to the active roster and placed OL Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Placed OL Wes Schweitzer on the Reserve/Injured List

— Elevated OL Wes Martin from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/XjCt7vFhIU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2022

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year.

In 2021, Martin appeared in seven games and made one start for the Giants.