Commanders Elevating Two Receivers For Monday Night Football

Ben Standig reports the Commanders are elevating WRs Ja’Corey Brooks and Tay Martin from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 6 against the Bears.

Standig adds the team has also officially ruled G Samuel Cosmi out.

Brooks, 23, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2025 draft. He stuck around on the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts.

In his collegiate career, Brooks appeared in 48 games at Alabama and Louisville and caught 118 passes for 1,909 yards and 19 touchdowns.