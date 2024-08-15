Commanders Host Four Edge Rushers For Tryouts

According to Howard Balzer, the Commanders brought in four edge rushers for workouts including Justin Hollins on Thursday.

The full list includes:

Hollins, 27, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.

The Broncos waived Hollins in 2020 and he was later claimed by Los Angeles. The Rams cut him and he was later claimed by the Packers. He re-signed with Green Bay for the 2023 season but was eventually let go and had a brief stint with the Giants before being signed off their practice squad by the Chargers.

In 2023, Hollins appeared in 12 total games for the Packers, Giants, and Chargers. He recorded 17 total tackles as well as one sack.