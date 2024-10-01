Commanders Host Seven Players For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Commanders hosted seven players for workouts on Tuesday including C J.C. Hassenauer.

Of this group, Washington signed Hayes and Redwine to their practice squad.

Hassenauer, 29, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Atlanta, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Falcons re-signed Hassenauer to their practice squad, only to release him a month later. From there, Hassenauer signed on with the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct AAF.

Hassenauer later caught on with the Steelers and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent last year. He signed with the Giants in 2023 and finished the year on injured reserve.

In 2022, Hassenauer appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers.