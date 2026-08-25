Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders signed veteran LT D.J. Humphries to a one-year deal.

Humphries, 32, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 million rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

Humphries had two years remaining on his deal and was owed $16 million for the 2024 season when Arizona cut him loose. He caught on with the Chiefs and eventually signed with the Rams for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Humphries appeared in eight games for the Rams and made two starts.