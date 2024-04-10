Commanders Hosting North Carolina QB Drake Maye For Visit Next Week

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders will host North Carolina QB Drake Maye for an official visit next week.

Maye will be visiting right on the heels of LSU QB Jayden Daniels. Both players are seen as the top possibilities for Washington with the No. 2 pick.

Next Wednesday also happens to be the final day teams can conduct official 30 visits, so the Commanders will be collecting as much information as possible before they make their decision.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class. He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.