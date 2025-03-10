Commanders Hosting WR Michael Gallup For Visit On Tuesday

The Washington Commanders are scheduled to host free-agent WR Michael Gallup for a visit on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Las Vegas placed Gallup on the reserve/retired list in July of last year.

Gallup made most of his headlines with the Cowboys but was released in March of last year after requesting to be traded. He signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in April but later put a hold on his career during training camp.

Gallup, 29, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys. Gallup was released with a post-June 1 designation this offseason and he later caught on with the Raiders in April.

For his career, Gallup appeared in 86 games for the Cowboys and caught 266 passes for 3,744 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of six seasons.