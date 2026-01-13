Commanders Interested In Brian Flores For DC Vacancy, Vikings Confident They Can Retain Him

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Commanders are hoping to interview Vikings DC Brian Flores for their DC opening.

Flores’ contract is up with Minnesota, so he’s free to make lateral moves to other organizations. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Vikings are confident Flores will return to their staff if he doesn’t get a HC job.

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.