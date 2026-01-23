Commanders Interview Steelers DC Teryl Austin For DC Opening

Nicki Jhabvala reports the Commanders interviewed Steelers DC Teryl Austin for their DC opening.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Commanders’ DC vacancy:

Seahawks DB coach/pass game coordinator Karl Scott (Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested) Chiefs DL Coach Joe Cullen (Interviewed) Titans DC Dennard Wilson (Interviewed) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed) Steelers DC Teryl Austin (Interviewed)

Austin, 60, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2003 as their defensive backs coach. He had stints with the Cardinals and Ravens before the Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator back in 2014.

The Lions made the decision to move on from Austin after hiring Matt Patricia as head coach. He had a brief stint with the Bengals before joining the Steelers for the 2019 season as the secondary coach.

Pittsburgh later promoted him to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season and he has remained in that role ever since.

In 2025, Pittsburgh’s defense ranked No. 17 in scoring defense, No. 26 in total defense, No. 29 against the pass and No. 13 against the run.