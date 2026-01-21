Commanders Interviewed Al Harris For Defensive Coordinator Position

The Washington Commanders are interviewing Bears DB coach and passing game coordinator Al Harris for their defensive coordinator position, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Harris also is interviewing in Green Bay on Wednesday for the Packers’ defensive coordinator position.

Harris, 51, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 1997. He played for the Buccaneers, Eagles, Packers, Dolphins and Rams over the course of 15 seasons.

Harris took his first coaching job in 2012 as an intern for the Dolphins. From there he held multiple positions for the Chiefs and spent a year at FAU before the Cowboys hired him as their defensive backs coach in 2020.

From there, Harris was promoted to Assistant Head coach along with his defensive backs coaching duties.

He was hired as the Bears’ defensive backs coach last season.