Commanders Interviewed Titans DC Dennard Wilson

According to Jeremy Fowler, Titans DC Dennard Wilson interviewed for the Commanders’ defensive coordinator position.

Wilson, 43, worked as a pro scout for the Bears before beginning his coaching career with the Rams back in 2012 as their defensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to DBs coach before taking the same job with the Jets in 2017.

From there, the Eagles hired Wilson as their passing game coordinator/DBs coach for the 2019 season before he joined the Ravens in the same role.

In 2024, Wilson was hired as the Titans’ defensive coordinator and has remained in the role over the past two seasons.

We will have more news on Wilson and the Commanders as it becomes available.