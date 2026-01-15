Commanders Interviewing Jonathan Gannon Today For DC Vacancy

According to Adam Schefter, former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is interviewing with the Commanders for their vacancy at defensive coordinator today.

Gannon should be relatively in-demand as a DC option after being fired by the Cardinals this offseason. The defense in Arizona tended to exceed expectations until this past year.

Gannon, 42, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

He spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021, while the Cardinals hired him as head coach in 2023.

Gannon was fired by the Cardinals after the 2025 season following three years with the team.

During his time as the Cardinals’ head coach, Gannon had a record of 15-36 (0.294 winning percentage) through three years with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Washington’s DC search as the news is available.