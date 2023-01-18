Commanders Interviewing QB Coach Ken Zampese For Offensive Coordinator

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders are interviewing QB coach Ken Zampese for their offensive coordinator vacancy today.

He’s come up as an internal replacement for previous OC Scott Turner.

Zampese, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as an offensive assistant back in 1998. Since then, he worked for the Packers and Rams before the Bengals hired him as their quarterbacks coach in 2003.

The Bengals promoted Zampese to offensive coordinator for the 2016 season. However, he was fired as offensive coordinator a few weeks into the 2017 season.

From there, Zampese joined the Browns as their QB coach for the 2018 season. He took the same position with Washington in 2020.