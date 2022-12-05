Commanders LB Cole Holcomb Out For The Season

Tom Pelissero reports that Commanders LB Cole Holcomb underwent foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Holcomb, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $2,754,884 contract.

In 2022, Holcomb has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 69 tackles, no sacks, and a pass defense.

We will have more news on Holcomb when it becomes available.