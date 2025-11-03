Commanders LB Frankie Luvu Suspended One Game For Repeated Hip Drop Violations

The NFL announced Monday night that Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu has been suspended without pay for one game for repeated hip drop tackle violations.

Here’s the full release from the NFL:

“Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu has been suspended without pay for one game for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“During the first quarter of the Seattle-Washington game, Luvu violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 18 (a)(b), which states that: “It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.”

“This is Luvu’s third hip-drop tackle of the season. He was previously fined for actions in Week 4 and Week 8.

“Luvu will be eligible to return to the Commanders’ active roster on Monday, Nov. 10, following the team’s Nov. 9 game against the Detroit Lions.

“Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Luvu may appeal the suspension. Any appeal will be heard and decided upon by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.”

Luvu plans to appeal his one-game suspension, according to Tom Pelissero.

Luvu, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2018 before securing a tryout with the Jets. He signed on with New York and bounced on and off of their roster his first few seasons.

The Jets re-signed Luvu to an exclusive rights contract in 2020, but declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021. He later signed on with the Panthers and eventually agreed to a two-year, $9 million extension back in 2022.

Luvu was testing the open market last year when he agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with the Commanders.

In 2025, Luvu has appeared in nine games for the Commanders and recorded 50 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.