Commanders LB Jamin Davis Sidelined Following ‘Minor’ Knee Surgery

Commanders HC Ron Rivera told reporters that LB Jamin Davis is sidelined during OTAs after undergoing a “minor” knee cleanup surgery.

The good news, however, is that Davis’ knee is not a long-term concern for the team.

“Jamin Davis is only going through walkthroughs and meetings right now,” Rivera said, via CommandersWire.com. “He had a minor cleanup procedure on his knee from a lingering issue from last season. He’ll continue to work his way back into the mix, and we’re not worried about this being a long-time thing.”

Davis, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Commanders will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him for the 2025 season.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and recorded 104 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pass defense.