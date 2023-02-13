Commanders Interviewing Former Ravens OC Greg Roman

According to John Keim, the Commanders are in the process of trying to schedule an interview with former Ravens OC Greg Roman for the same position.

Jeremy Fowler says the interview is actually scheduled for Tuesday.

This is the first reported NFL interest in Roman since he and the Ravens parted ways earlier this offseason, which is surprising since more than half the league has been in the hunt for a new offensive coordinator.

He had been with the team since 2019, and while Baltimore had a ton of success on offense that season, Roman has been criticized in recent seasons for his approach becoming stale.

Roman, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 1995 as their offensive line assistant. He had short stints with the Texans and Ravens before later being hired as the 49ers to run their offense in 2011.

Roman spent four years in San Francisco and was later brought in by the Bills as their offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the Bills elected parted ways with Roman just a few weeks into the 2016 regular season and promoted Anthony Lynn as his replacement.

The Ravens hired Roman as their senior assistant tight ends coach in 2017 before promoting him to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2019.

Roman agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens back in February 2020. He had one more year left on the deal for the 2023 season when he and the team decided to part ways.

The Ravens offense finished the 2022 season ranked No. 16 in yards per game, No. 2 in rushing and No. 28 in passing, and No. 19 in points per game.