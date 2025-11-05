Commanders Made Four Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they promoted WR Treylon Burks and DT Sheldon Day from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Signed WR Treylon Burks and DT Sheldon Day from the practice squad

– Signed CB Tre Hawkins and S Daryl Worley to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/LS56YHCrT6 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2025

They also signed CB Tre Hawkins and S Daryl Worley to the practice squad to fill the two openings.

Burks, 25, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks was entering the final year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that included $7,630,607 when he was let go after being placed on injured reserve this past training camp. The Commanders signed him to their practice squad soon after.

In 2025, Burks has appeared in one game for the Commanders and caught one pass for 14 yards.

Hawkins, 25, played collegiately at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Old Dominion University. He was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hawkins signed a four-year, $3,989,520 contract with the Giants, including a $149,520 signing bonus, $149,520 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $997,380. He was entering the final year of that contract when he was let go coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Hawkins appeared in three games and made one start for the Giants, recording ten tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections.