Commanders Made Several Moves Including Placing WR Noah Brown On IR

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed WR Noah Brown on injured reserve among a series of other moves.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Signed DE Drake Jackson

– Placed WR Noah Brown on the Reserve/Injured List

– Signed G Julian Good-Jones to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/DkwTLRlTX4 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2025

The team filled Brown’s spot by signing DE Drake Jackson and also added G Julian Good-Jones to the practice squad. Washington designated CB Jonathan Jones to return from injured reserve as well.

Jones has a three-week window to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Brown must miss a minimum of four games on injured reserve before he can return, though it’s possible he could be sidelined longer. He’s missed the last four weeks with a groin injury.

Brown, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans and re-signed on another one-year pact for 2024.

He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Commanders, quickly earning a promotion to the active roster. Washington brought him back on a one-year deal for 2025.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in two games for the Commanders and caught three passes on seven targets for 36 yards.