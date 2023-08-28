Commanders Make 13 Moves Including Placing OT Braeden Daniels On IR

The Washington Commanders announced 13 roster moves, including placing fourth-round OT Braeden Daniels on injured reserve.
We have made multiple roster moves:
— Released 12 players
— Placed T Braeden Daniels on the Reserve/Injured List
This move will end the rookie’s season. Washington also cut 12 players, including:
- WR Zion Bowens
- LB Milo Eifler
- CB DaMarcus Fields
- LB Ferrod Gardner
- S Joshua Kalu
- WR Marcus Kemp
- DT Isaiah Mack
- DT Anthony Montalvo
- T/G Aaron Montiero
- RB Jaret Patterson
- DE Joshua Pryor
- CB DJ Stirgus
Daniels, 23, was a three-year starter at Utah and finished his final two years with second and first-team All-PAC 12 honors.
The Commanders drafted him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.594 million rookie contract that included a $754,482 signing bonus.
During his five-year college career, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 43 career starts.
