Commanders Make 13 Moves Including Placing OT Braeden Daniels On IR

The Washington Commanders announced 13 roster moves, including placing fourth-round OT Braeden Daniels on injured reserve.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Released 12 players

— Placed T Braeden Daniels on the Reserve/Injured List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 28, 2023

This move will end the rookie’s season. Washington also cut 12 players, including:

Daniels, 23, was a three-year starter at Utah and finished his final two years with second and first-team All-PAC 12 honors.

The Commanders drafted him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.594 million rookie contract that included a $754,482 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 43 career starts.