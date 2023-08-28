Commanders Make 13 Moves Including Placing OT Braeden Daniels On IR

The Washington Commanders announced 13 roster moves, including placing fourth-round OT Braeden Daniels on injured reserve. 

This move will end the rookie’s season. Washington also cut 12 players, including: 

  1. WR Zion Bowens
  2. LB Milo Eifler
  3. CB DaMarcus Fields
  4. LB Ferrod Gardner
  5. S Joshua Kalu
  6. WR Marcus Kemp
  7. DT Isaiah Mack
  8. DT Anthony Montalvo
  9. T/G Aaron Montiero
  10. RB Jaret Patterson
  11. DE Joshua Pryor
  12. CB DJ Stirgus

Daniels, 23, was a three-year starter at Utah and finished his final two years with second and first-team All-PAC 12 honors. 

The Commanders drafted him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.594 million rookie contract that included a $754,482 signing bonus. 

During his five-year college career, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 43 career starts. 

