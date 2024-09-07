Commanders Make Four Moves, Place QB Marcus Mariota On IR

The Washington Commanders announced four roster moves ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Commanders placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Commanders signed QB Sam Hartman to their active roster.

to their active roster. Commanders elevated LB Nick Bellore and DT Sheldon Day to their active roster.

Mariota, 30, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta opted to release him and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth $5 million.

From there, Mariota joined the Commanders this offseason.

In 2023, Mariota appeared in three games for the Eagles and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 164 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception.