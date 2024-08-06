Commanders Make Three Roster Moves

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are signing veteran OL J.C. Hassenauer, waiving OT Alex Akingbulu with an injury designation, and releasing TE Armani Rogers.

Hassenauer, 28, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Atlanta, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Falcons re-signed Hassenauer to their practice squad, only to release him a month later. From there, Hassenauer signed on with the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct AAF.

Hassenauer later caught on with the Steelers and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent. Last offseason he signed with the Giants to compete at center but ultimately wound up being placed on injured reserve.

In 2022, Hassenauer appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers.