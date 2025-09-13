Commanders Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Commanders announced they are signing TE Lawrence Cager to the practice squad and releasing P Mitch Wishnowsky from the unit in a corresponding move.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Signed TE Lawrence Cager to the practice squad

– Released P Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/o4oCyYIOnS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 13, 2025

Wishnowsky, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019 out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Wishnowsky then agreed to a four-year extension worth $13 million. He had two years remaining on that deal when San Francisco cut him in May. He caught on with Washington’s practice squad after Week 1 this year.

In 2024, Wishnowsky appeared in nine games for the 49ers and punted 22 times with a 45.2 average, no touchbacks, and 11 kicks inside the 20.