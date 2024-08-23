Commanders Make Two Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they signed C Cameron Tom and released C J.C. Hassenauer in a corresponding move.

We have made the following roster moves:

— Signed C Cameron Tom

— Released C J.C. Hassenauer pic.twitter.com/tDD7no1ylW — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2024

Tom, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

Tom returned to New Orleans in 2019 on a one-year contract, but the Saints declined to tender him an exclusive rights offer the following offseason. He eventually re-signed with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad.

He caught on with the Dolphins to a futures deal in 2021 and bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the year. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad in 2022 before landing with the Chargers’ practice squad in October of last year, eventually getting promoted to the active roster in December.

For his career, Tom has appeared in 14 games, making one start for the Saints.