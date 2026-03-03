Commanders Not Planning To Tender RFA K Jake Moody

Jordan Schultz reports the Commanders are not planning to place a tender on restricted free agent K Jake Moody, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Moody, 26, was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Michigan in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and made a base salary of $941,095 in 2024.

He was in the third year of that deal when San Francisco waived him after just one game. He signed on with the Bears’ practice squad but was signed to the Commanders’ active roster in November 2025.

In 2025, Moody appeared in nine game for the 49ers, Bears and Commanders. He made 19 of 23 field goals and 15 of 16 extra point attempts.