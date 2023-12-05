Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy Among Potential Bears Coaching Targets

According to Josina Anderson, the Chicago Bears are expected to have interest in Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy as a potential head coach if they make a move at the end of the season.

Anderson says current Bears HC Matt Eberflus will be evaluated at the end of the season. Currently the team has a record of 4-8 in 2023.

Reports have indicated new team president Kevin Warren will have a big say in the future of the team, and if he doesn’t believe in the direction of the team under Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles, it’s possible he could make a change.

Bieniemy has had the chance to call plays on his own for Washington after leaving the chiefs this past offseason. He’s been a head coaching candidate for a number of seasons.

Bieniemy, 54, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021. His contract was up again when he decided to leave to take the offensive coordinator job with the Commanders.

We’ll have more on Bieniemy and the Bears as the news is available.