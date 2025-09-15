Commanders Officially Announce Five Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed RB Austin Ekeler and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Commanders have signed WR Chris Moore and DE Jalyn Holmes to the active roster from the practice squad. Washington also signed RB Chase Edmonds to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Commanders’ practice squad:

DT Ricky Barber WR Ja’Corey Brooks DT Sheldon Day C Michael Deiter CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. QB Sam Hartman WR Jacoby Jones DE T.J. Maguranyanga (International) S Rob McDaniel G Timothy McKay CB Car’lin Vigers RB Donovan Edwards CB Darius Rush G Darrian Dalcourt TE Lawrence Cager RB Chase Edmonds

Wise, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.98 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

He then opted to re-sign with the Patriots following the 2020 season. Wise signed with the Commanders on a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Wise appeared in two games for the Commanders and recorded four total tackles and one tackle for loss.