Commanders Officially Make Two Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders officially released CB Kevon Seymour from injured reserve with an injury settlement and waived G Julian Good-Jones with an injury designation, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Good-Jones will revert to injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Seymour, 31, is a former sixth-round pick out of USC by the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2.44 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $540,000 in 2017 when the Bills traded him to the Panthers.

Seymour spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve for the Panthers before he was waived the following year. The Eagles signed him during the 2020 season and brought him back on a futures contract.

From there, the Eagles released Seymour coming out of the preseason and he eventually returned to Baltimore. The Ravens re-signed him in 2023 and he had multiple stints on their practice squad throughout the season before releasing him in November.

Seymour caught on with the Commanders in mid-September.

In 2024, Seymour appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.