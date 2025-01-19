Commanders OL Sam Cosmi Suffered Torn ACL

Per John Keim, Commanders HC Dan Quinn says that OL Sam Cosmi suffered a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the postseason.

He was ruled out of the divisional round win against the Lions and spotted on the sidelines with a major brace. An MRI later confirmed the severity of the injury.

Cosmi, 25, was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8.178 million rookie contract that included a $2,178,596 signing bonus when Washington signed him to a four-year, $74 million extension.

In 2024, Cosmi appeared in and started all 17 games for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 23 guard out of 75 qualifying players.

We will have more news on Cosmi as it becomes available.