Commanders Place DE Dorance Armstrong On IR

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed DE Dorance Armstrong on injured reserve.

To take his spot on the roster, the team signed DE Jalyn Holmes.

Armstrong will miss the rest of this season with a knee injury. He was Washington’s leading pass rusher with 5.5 sacks.

Armstrong, 28, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He finished his four-year, $3.12 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to an extension with the Cowboys in 2022.

From there, he signed a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with the Commanders in 2024.

In 2025, Armstrong appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.